Boruto Introduces Konohamaru’s Lovely Crush, Lemon

Konohamaru has really landed himself in an “Aladdin situation” hasn’t he? In the most recent episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Boruto’s teacher finds himself the victim of Cupid’s arrow when the ninja sensei and his student encounter the young woman, Lemon. While the pair manage to save Lemon from a group of pursuers and show her the town of Konoha, much like so many anime situations, all is not what it seems. While Konohamaru falls head over heels for the young lady, a giant road block is stopping the star crossed lovers from becoming the hot new couple of the Hidden Leaf Village.

Konohamaru has been in the Naruto universe longer than most other characters that have made appearances throughout the franchise. First starting out as an annoying side character seeing Naruto as his role model when he was a toddler, the ninja eventually made a name for himself outside of his grandfather’s shadow, who happened to be the Third Hokage. Now an adult and looking after Naruto’s son Boruto, along with his team of young genin, Konohamaru is now wrestling with matters of the heart following the introduction of Lemon.

While Lemon’s origin has yet to be extensively explored, it definitely seems that she comes from a family of privilege. After Konohamaru spends the day with her, the two split, only for the young sensei to attempt to see her once again later that night, only to be met with Lemon appearing outside a large manor. Dressed in what appears to be a wedding gown, Lemon lets down Konohamaru as harshly as possible and states that the two can never see each other again.

We have seen tropes like this numerous times in fiction and most likely, Lemon is going to be revealed to be promised to another in terms of marriage, though whether or not Konohamaru will put a stop to it or let it go down is yet to be seen.

What did you think of the most recent episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations? Do you see Lemonhamaru staying an item?

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.