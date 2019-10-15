Boruto Preview Revisits Naruto’s Past with Jiraiya, Tsunade

The upcoming time travel story arc for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has been one of the most anticipated series of episodes for fans in quite some time. Promising to send the young son of the current Hokage back to an earlier time in Konoha’s history, the young ninja won’t be going there alone as his mentor Sasuke will be along for the ride. As more characters that will be re-introduced here are shown, the preview for the next episode has also shown us that two of the most prominent ninja of Konoha will be making their return to the series in the forms of Jiraiya and Tsunade.

While Tsunade has still managed to appear intermittently in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, it has been quite some time since we’ve seen Jiraiya, thanks of course to his untimely death when facing off against the powerful Akatsuki member of Pain. Naruto’s one time mentor met a tragic end, attempting to protect both his student and his village from the crazy strong threat, though many of his abilities did manage to pass along to Naruto. The young ninja protagonist didn’t just learn about the Sage Path and Rasengan from Jiraiya, but also how to open himself up more and eventually become the Hokage he had always dreamed of becoming.

For those who may not be aware, Boruto and Sasuke find themselves in Konoha’s past thanks in part to a magical turtle that inadvertently transports the two ninja to this time period that has long since passed. As more and more details reveal themselves about the storyline, fans are eager to see what other older characters manage to make appearances during this bonkers storyline.

We’re sure that we’ll be seeing a few fights happen between protagonists thanks to some misunderstandings along the way, and perhaps answer some long held questions about who would win in a fight between father and son.

