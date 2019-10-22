Naruto Will Let Boruto Meet His Uncle In Future Episode

The latest time travel arc in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has promised to not just have the titular character meet with a younger version of his father in a Konoha of the past, but also several other characters that the young ninja hasn’t had the opportunity to know in the way audiences have. Jiraiya for example, the former mentor to Naruto who fell at the hands of Pain, was one such example of a departed colleague that Boruto will meet but isn’t the only one. This recent preview for the anime promises to introduce Boruto to his long lost uncle, Neji, promising a tear inducing reunion for characters and viewers.

Twitter User SpirallingSphe2 shared a few new images from the 130th episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, showing that Boruto will come into contact with a younger version of his mother as well as an uncle that he never had the opportunity to meet in Neji:

For those who don’t recall, Neji died saving the life of Naruto during one of the final arcs of the Naruto: Shippuden series. When the Ten Tails was brought to life thanks to Madara Uchiha and “Tobi”, the beast let loose a volley of attacks that ripped through a number of the denizens of Konoha looking to put a stop to the monster’s rampage. The brother of Hinata sacrificed his life in order to save his future brother in law, which of course is ironic, considering the rivalry the two shared earlier in the series.

In the early episode of Naruto, Neji fought against Naruto during the “Chunin Exams” where the stoic genin was eventually defeated due to some quick thinking on the young jinchuuriki’s part. The two managed to bury the hatchet, teaming up with one another on a number of missions, making Neji’s eventual demise all the more tragic.

