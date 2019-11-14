Boruto Breaks Down Neji’s First Lesson to His Nephew

“No One Can Decide Your Fate.”

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has managed to give the anime series the shot in the arm that the franchise has needed throughout its over 130 episodes with this recent time travel storyline. Aside from revisiting the past of Konoha and continuing the fight against the Otsutsuki Clan member that is Urashiki, the recent arc has given us the opportunity to see how our old and new characters of the franchise interact with one another. Such is the case with Boruto finally having the chance to meet his deceased uncle, Neji, the brother of Hinata who gave his life to protect his loved ones at the tail end of the Naruto: Shippuden series.

Neji never had the opportunity to enter into the most recent chapter of the Naruto saga, having died in the battle against Madara Uchiha and Tobi of the Akatsuki. Without his uncle in his life, all Boruto had to go on were the stories told to him by his father Naruto and his mother Hinata, who was the direct sibling to Neji. With this recent story arc, we finally have the opportunity to see how they would manage to bounce off one another and luckily, this has definitely been a learning experience for the young protagonist as he had the opportunity to pick the brain of his uncle.

Neji informs Boruto that he has the power to change his own destiny, something that he actually learned in his original fight against Naruto during the Chunin Exams! When the two young Konoha ninjas clashed, Neji was set in his ways with regards to how his family should be treated within his bloodline’s hierarchy. With his fight against Naruto pulling the “sheet from his eyes”, Neji begins to realize that his fate is in his own hands and is able to impart that knowledge onto Boruto.

Hilariously, Neji doesn’t even learn Boruto’s name during this conversation, as the wielder of the Byakugan realizes as the orange haird ninja walks away.

What do you think of the touching meeting between Boruto and his uncle Neji? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village!

