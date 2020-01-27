Boruto Preview Teases Hozuki Prison Conflict

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ anime has officially returned to referencing material from the original manga series with a new adaptation of the Mujina Bandits arc…but that’s not quite correct either. Although the anime series will be adapting elements of the arc, the first episode of it has shifted things in a much different direction. Introducing a whole new crew of characters and setting, Boruto and Mitsuki have infiltrated a shinobi prison, Hozuki Castle, and are undercover until they find a mysterious assailant. With the latest episode kicking this mission into high gear, it’s clear Boruto has a lot more to worry about next.

The preview for the next episode of the series teases a further investigation into the shinobi prison as Boruto and Mitsuki need to come up with a way to bring attention to themselves. In order to keep a constant eye on the target and protect him, Boruto and Mitsuki devise a way to cause a ruckus in order to bring them all together without being too suspicious.

Episode 142 of the series is titled “A Test of Willpower,” and teases that Boruto and Mitsuki will be getting into some trouble with the other prisoners in order to somehow get closer to Kokuri, who was attacked by a mysterious assailant at the end of the latest episode. They have to act fast because things are getting intense!

Boruto Episode 142 preview. Episode 142 will be titled “A Test Of Guts.” Broadcast Date: February 2. pic.twitter.com/0dkHOnwV8r — Spiralling Sphere (@SpirallingSphe2) January 27, 2020

As part of the investigation into the mysterious Mujina Bandits gang, Boruto and Mitsuki have infiltrated the Hozuki Castle prison (with Sarada acting as an investigative journalist) in order to protect Kokuri. Kokuri was a former member of the Mujina Bandits who has now become a target of the gang after stealing from them. But because he’s locked up, he’s become an easy target. So Boruto and Mitsuki have to guard him as best as possible in order to get more information down the line.

So while the official Mujina Bandits stuff has yet to kick in with the anime, we’ll have a lot more background information on them when it finally does. Ready to see how the rest of Boruto and Mitsuki’s “prison sentence” unfolds? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.