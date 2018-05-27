‘Boruto’ Preview Teases New Chunin Exam Fights

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is in the middle of its most anticipated arc by fans, as Boruto and his fellow Genin try and pass the Chunin Exams. But while this story arc was first covered in Boruto: Naruto the Movie, fans realized a major change.

After the last episode ended without Boruto being caught for using his Scientific Ninja Tools, the next episode is continuing the Chunin Exams by giving fans brand new fights in the solo tournament round.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In Boruto: Naruto the Movie, Naruto and Hinata discover that Boruto broke the rules of the Chunin Exams by using a Scientific Ninja Tool in his fight against Shikadai. But fans saw that in Episode 59 of the anime, Boruto betrays the trust of his friend without the consequences they had expected. Along with this shake-up, the preview for the next episode confirms that the tournament continues on to Sarada and Mitsuki’s next fights in the tournament.

Episode 60 is titled “The Hidden Leaf vs. The Hidden Sand” as the preview shows Sarada and Mitsuki’s fights with the Hidden Sand’s Shinki and Araya. Both of them seem to struggle a bit, but Mitsuki surprisingly has it worse. Despite having control of a sage power, his fight with Shinki leaves him pretty roughed up.

Fans have been wanting to see more of the Hidden Sand’s Genin ever since they were first introduced, and the anime has provided this in spades. Shinki himself has been further fleshed out as the last episode featured more of his origins with Gaara, and a slight personality tick where he seems to love fighting strong opponents as he put down Cho-Cho in the previous round.

Though fans of Mitsuki and Sarada are definitely nervous seeing as how distraught Boruto is in the preview as well. If Boruto indeed comes face to face with Shinki before the fateful interruption, he’s going to have a tough time not using the Scientific Ninja Tool he’s been relying on this whole time.

For those unfamiliar with Boruto’s predecessor Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.