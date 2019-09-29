Naruto Promises to Reintroduce Jiraiya in Upcoming Boruto Episode

When it comes to Boruto, fans keep waiting for the anime to hype them on a consistent basis. Time and again, the show has lifted audiences up only to let them down with an ensuing filler arc. These days, the anime is on a high with its latest Bijuu-centric arc, and it seems next week will put an even bigger storyline on the plate.

After all, it has been quite some time since fans met up with Jiraiya, but the Sannin has not been forgotten. It turns out an upcoming episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will revisit the character, and fans are eager for the Leaf Village’s new generation of ninja to learn of the Toad Sage.

Over on Twitter, a fan-account for Boruto shared the big news after a preview went live for a new Boruto episode. The promo was shared for episode 127 which debuts in October, and it promises to follow Team 7 as they go researching about a heralded ninja from their past named Jiraiya.

“Next weeks [sic] Boruto episode will be interesting,” Spiralling Sphere shared. “Boruto and Sarada try to find out about Jiraiya and who he was. Sarada searches for Jiraiya’s book in order to learn more about details about Jiraiya and his personality.”

As you can see, Boruto and Sarada want to know more about Jiraiya, so they will take it upon t themselves to research the ninja. While a simple chat with Naruto could clear up plenty, the duo want to make up their own impression of the Sannin, but Sarada may wish she had talked with the Hokage instead. After all, Jiraiya is best known for writing the Icha Icha Paradise books, and Sakura sure won’t be happy when she learns her daughter is reading the smutty series.

