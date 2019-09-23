New Boruto Preview Teases Hinata’s Updated Look

Here is a short preview of next weeks episode of Boruto episode 126!! It’ll be interesting to see some more of Himawari. May I also add just seeing Naruto holding a kettle now makes me uncomfortable after reading Boruto Chapter 38. pic.twitter.com/pBUrM3tR3F — Spiralling Sphere (@SpirallingSphe2) September 22, 2019

Every so often, it seems the Boruto anime throws a bone to fans who aren’t quite on board with its vision. While the anime has garnered plenty of fans, others continue to critique its filler arcs each week. This weekend, Boruto put out a solid episode which got fans buzzing, and it seems even the most hard-hearted fans have something to rejoice in.

After all, the episode preview for next week’s episode is out, and it seems Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is giving Hinata a makeover.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see above, a small snippet went live teasing the next episode of Boruto. The anime just saw Naruto’s son bring the One-Tailed Beast to the Hidden Leaf after escaping Urashiki’s grasp. With the Hokage on guard duty, this next episode will focus on the Uzumaki family, and the preview took a moment to revisit Hinata who has been MIA for a bit.

It turns out the heroine has gotten a little makeover as her usual purple outfit has been made even more casual. Her light purple jacket has been replaced for a casual purple hoodie with a cream lining. A darker purple shirt acts as the jacket’s shell, and her mid-length hair appears to be pulled up into a tie.

With this new look at hand, fans are excited to see what the Uzumaki family has in store for them this coming episode. Himawari will be back in action as she meets Shukaku for the first time. Even if the One-Tailed Beast hates shacking up with Kurama, their tension is bound to provide some anime hijinks soon enough, and there is still the pesky loose end of Urashiki to deal with. The man will be back to collect Shukaku before long, and it will fall to Naruto to stop him alongside his son

What do you think about Hinata’s casual look…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.