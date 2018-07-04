‘Boruto’ Explains One Persistent ‘Naruto’ Plot Hole

As much as fans wish it would happen, Naruto isn’t as invulnerable as they’d like. Masashi Kishimoto put some serious planning into the shonen, but plot holes did emerge here and there. So, you can thank Boruto for sealing up one rather pesky boo-boo in its latest episode.

For those caught up with the anime, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is running full tilt into a climax. The show is driving through the end of its ‘Chunin Exams’ arc, and it was thanks to Sasuke that a bothersome hole from Boruto: Naruto the Movie was answered.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After the Uchiha confronted Boruto at the Hokage Tower, the elder tells Naruto’s son it is time to rescue his dad. The other Kage make an appearance then as they say they’ll help in the rescue mission, leaving Sasuke to explain something rather vital.

Yes, at long last, fans know how Sasuke and the gang were able to locate Naruto on the fly. As it turns out, there is a pretty logical reason behind the whole address.

Ever the logical thinker, Gaara is the one who asks Sasuke where the Otsutsuki baddies took Naruto. The Uchiha explains the trio stole Naruto away to a known location marked in a scroll Sasuke lifted from the Otsutsuki brothers at the start of the arc.

“The scroll revealed their whereabouts. Naruto is probably there too,” Sasuke explains. “I’ve already analyzed it with my Rinnegan.”

In fact, that wasn’t the only thing the scroll told Sasuke. The former rogue ninja said the scroll held the reasoning behind the clan’s big attack to boot.

“It warned of pursuers personally coming to this land because Kaguya stopped supplying chakra to the Otsutsuki Clan. And Kaguya was in preparations to attack once they arrived, more or less.”

So, with Kaguya out of commission, it has fallen upon the remaining Otsutsuki clan members to do what their matriarch could not. In order to feed their chakra, guys like Momoshiki can only drain that power from others like Naruto, but the grand villain never expected the Nine-Tails jinchuuriki to be so stubborn. By the end of this arc, Momoshiki will wish he had never stepped foot onto Earth thanks to the Kage’s combined forces and Sasuke.

Did you pick up on this long-awaited explanation? Do you buy it? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was even given a major bump of approval as it just took over a more familiar timeslot, airing in the same time and day that its predecessor Naruto: Shippuden once did.