‘Boruto’s Latest Episode Has So Many ‘Naruto’ Parallels

With graduating fast approaching Boruto and his friends on Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, it’s time for the final exam! But in his exam Boruto shares a lot with his dad, Naruto.

Boruto has to snatch a bell away from Kakashi, and his techniques mirror quite a bit with his dad’s many years ago.

Something about this episode seemed familiar…🤔 pic.twitter.com/p0A4oBNRld — Itachi Uchiha (@AllForTheLeaf) December 7, 2017

In order to graduate from the ninja academy, Boruto and his friends have to pass a final exam. Proctored by the Sixth Hokage Kakashi, the kids have to snatch a single bell away from him. In order to get near him, however, the kids have to also get passed Konohamaru, Anko, and their teacher Shino. Fans will note that the exam already shares a lot of things with Kakashi’s first lesson to Team 7 in the original Naruto, including Boruto’s attitude and tactics.

When Boruto eventually catches up to Kakashi, his big maneuver is to summon a bunch of shadow clones, sneak up behind Kakashi, and strike. This is reminiscent to Naruto’s first attempt to take the bell from Kakashi in the original series, even down to its failure.

Not only do Boruto’s techniques mirror his father’s, as Kakashi even asks Boruto whether or not he learned the Shadow Clone Jutsu from his dad, his attitude toward the exam parallels as well. Boruto is shown not caring so much about it, and is carrying over the lackadaisical approach to ninjahood that he had in the previous episode despite how serious his friends seem to take it.

Like Naruto in the original series, Boruto is overconfident in his abilities and it has caused him to leave his friends behind and attack Kakashi alone. Not surprsingly, the results are the same and even play out in the same fashion.

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him taht wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

