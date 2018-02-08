‘Boruto’ Poster Highlights ‘Naruto’ Naughtiest Novel

Over the years, Naruto fans have gotten to know the Icha Icha series well. The franchise was a popular one with lechers like Kakashi, and Boruto wants fans to know the books have not gone away.

No, a brand-new poster for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations highlights Icha Icha in all its smutty glory. You can thank the Sixth Hokage for that.

As you can see below, the poster went live in Japan this week, and it features several familiar heroes. Kakashi is seen front and center as he lounges on his side. The ninja, who does not seem to have aged at bit, is reading one of his Icha Icha novels. With a bored expression, Kakashi reads the smut-friendly book sans blushing, but he does try to hide what he’s reading with a book cover.

Sadly, Kakashi was not able to keep Boruto and Shikadai from peeking at his book.

The younger ninjas are just as curious as their dads, and they wanted to know what the former Hokage had on his reading list. Judging by Boruto’s red cheeks, the boy was not expecting his father’s sensei to be reading porn out in public.

Of course, fans have to give credit to Kakashi for trying to hide his porn. In the past, Naruto showed the Jounin reading his Icha Icha collections during missions, at restaurants, and every other public space you can think of. The ninja is clearly one of the series’ biggest fans, and fans wonder if it is only a matter of time before Kakashi starts writing his own romance novels. Clearly, the guy knows a thing or three about the genre.

For those unfamiliar with Boruto’s predecessor Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

