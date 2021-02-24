Boruto Still Teases Kawaki’s First Full Episode

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has brought back a lot of fans to the anime with the arrival of the "Vessel Arc", which not only featured Team 7 struggling to defeat a "puppet" of the Kara Organization in Ao, but is also prepping for the full arrival of Kawaki, the long-awaited side character that holds a big part in Konoha's future. With the new arc also giving us a look into the inner workings of the Kara Organization and many of their heavier hitters such as Boro, Kashin Koji, Delta, and Code to name a few, the Hidden Leaf has rough times ahead.

Kawaki is definitely a unique character in the world of Naruto, with his origins being tied directly into the nefarious collective of ninja known as the Kara Organization. With Kara's links themselves tied into the celestial ninjas known as the Otsutsuki, who were the driving force behind the Akatsuki in the Naruto: Shippuden series, it's clear that when Kawaki does make his full appearance, he will have plenty of power backing him up. Though fans of the anime are scratching their heads wondering if this new character will be friend or foe to Team 7, it's clear that the trio of young ninjas are going to have plenty to deal with as the Vessel Arc continues.

Twitter User Portal Boruto Brasil shared a new image from the next episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Episode 188, that gives us a fresh look at the ninja who has big implications for the future of the Kara Organization and the ninja world as a whole for the future of the Shonen series:

O MAIOR! Kawaki aparece em nova screenshot do episódio 188. (📸: Hulu) pic.twitter.com/f2ccGkspVT — Portal Boruto Brasil (@portalborutobr) February 24, 2021

The manga for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has recently brought back the creator of the Shonen series as a writer, with Masashi Kishimoto wasting little time in killing off one of the biggest characters of the series to date. With the future of Konoha up in the air as a result of this big event, it's clear that Kawaki will have an even bigger role to play as Team 7 and the rest of the Hidden Leaf attempts to deal with the fallout of the manga's latest arc.

What do you think of this new look at Kawaki?