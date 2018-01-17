‘Boruto’ Gave Konohamaru His Most Intense Moment Ever

When Naruto introduced fans to Konohamaru way back when, they had high hopes for the boy. As the grandson of the Third Hokage, the ninja-in-training singled out Naruto as his rival, and the franchise just proved Konohamaru is definitely worthy of that title.

After all, Boruto just gave the now-grown ninja a rather badass fight.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Earlier today, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations debuted its latest episode, and it saw Konohamaru reveal just some of his power. The Jounin was separated from his students as Team 7 came under attack by rogue bandits, and the fodder villain thought he stood a chance against the Sarutobi.

Konohamaru Sensei pic.twitter.com/Uyav3VJ2zT — • MITSUKI ミツキ • (@YungSeji) January 17, 2018

Konohamaru became trapped in a jutsu performed by the long-haired bandit, and he listened to the guy’s spiel very patiently.

“Guys like us lost their job after the Great War ended, and the Leaf sends brats like that on a mission,” the baddie teased. “The Leaf’s so soft.”

As you can guess, that was not the best thing for the guy to say.

Konohamaru thought back to his Team 7 and to some words which Naruto shared with him before heading out. The hero told his protege the rogue ninjas they were searching for were violent and that his team would not understand how hard missions could get. With that in mind, Konohamaru got serious and whipped out one very powerful Rasengan to remind his opponent how soft the Leaf Village really is.

Telling himself to get a grip, Konohamaru charged up a Wind-infused Rasengan and challenged his opponent head on. The bandit blanched at the move when the Leaf hero moved forward and attacked only to miss the baddie on purpose. Terrified, the bandit passed out from fear, and Konohamaru was able to go assist his team. Even Kakashi would be proud of a move like that!

For those unfamiliar with Boruto’s predecessor Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Do you think Konohamaru is a worthy leader for Team 7? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!