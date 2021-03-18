Naruto Introduces a Major New Villain with Boruto Cliffhanger

✖

Boruto has a new chapter under its wing, and the March 2021 update is a big doozy for fans. If you thought you knew what Kara was going to do with Isshiki out of the picture, you thought wrong. Thanks to the debut of chapter 56, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has made it clear a new villain is in town, and it brought out yet another with a stunning cliffhanger.

The update came at the chapter's end after fans were given a close look at Code's powers. The White Karma user showed up at Boro's old haunting grounds with a specific mission in mind. After killing a pair of guards, Code reveals his wish to an old man overseeing the camp, and it doesn't take long before the baddie is brought to his prize.

And what might that be? Well, it is none other than a cyborg named Eida. The girl is one of the several cyborgs made by Kara while Jigen was in charge. As the story goes, the cyborgs were all destroyed when it was revealed they were stronger than Jigen, but Boro chose to save Eida. The girl has been lying in wait all this time, and Code has decided he can use her to fulfill his mission. After all, Isshiki entrusted his will to Code, and Eida has the power needed to make it happen.

I'm gonna bet Code will know about the f-cking limiter on next chapters because of Eida. pic.twitter.com/DmOpQ6al9Z — ✨Elaine✨ Code supremacy😩 (@E_L_AI_N_E) March 18, 2021

With this new villain in the picture, fans are getting an interesting sci-fi take on Naruto they never saw coming. The scientific ninja sector have led to full cyborgs which is nuts to think about. Now, the Hidden Leaf has a new type of villain to fear, and it will fall to Boruto and Kawaki to take the threats down as they rear their heads.

What do you think of this latest big cliffhanger? How are you liking Boruto's high-tech direction? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.