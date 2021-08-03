Boruto Makes Way for Code's Global Scheme

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has changed the game in the latest chapters of its manga, making some big changes to both the heroes and villains of the ninja world. With Code, the student of Jigen, attempting to pick up the pieces and create a new Kara Organization following the insane battle that his mentor had against Naruto, Sasuke, Boruto, and Kawaki, it seems as though the failed Vessel has plans for the ninja world that won't just take all the chakra of the world to fulfill the desires of the Otsutsuki, but also grant him easy access to any village.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generation's manga, Chapter 60, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory.

Code is a unique character in the world of Naruto, not simply because he's taking over the role of leadership within the Kara Organization following Jigen's death, but his power set and friends that are joining the organization are something that the Hidden Leaf Village has never encountered before. While his main goal remains attempting to create a legacy for the Otsutsuki, becoming a god by stealing all the chakra of the world, Code also has the insane ability to travel between his "claw marks,".

(Photo: Pierrot)

As demonstrated in this latest installment, Code can create claw marks on any surface that not only allows him to travel instantaneously between them but also pull people and objects through them. What makes the claw marks that much more useful is that they apparently never go away and ninjas around the world are noticing them in strategic locations in different villages, making it insanely easy for Code to travel to any location he desires.

While still looking to get revenge for the death of his master, Code has joined forces with Eida and Daemon, who each have their own insane abilities that make them a serious threat to the Hidden Leaf Village. With Eida having the power to make anyone she meets fall in love with her, who aren't vessels, and Daemon able to reflect damage he takes to any other person, this new Kara Organization is shaping up to be one of the biggest threats that Naruto and Boruto have faced.

