Naruto Showcases Kawaki's Elemental Affinity in Boruto

Boruto Uzumaki is right to be called a prodigy, but he is not the only student being tutored by the Hokage any longer. If you are reading the Boruto manga these days, then you know Naruto Uzumaki is working with a new student. Kawaki managed to convinced the Hokage to give him some lessons, and it seems Naruto managed to teach Kawaki an impressive jutsu during their time together.

Oh, and most importantly? The jutsu seems to give away Kawaki's elemental affinity. It seems the boy likes playing with fire, and he proves as much when managed to send fire flying from his fists.

(Photo: Studio Pierrot)

Despite not being trained as a ninja, it seems Kawaki has a knack for the gig. The boy has been trained his entire life to become a vessel, so he is physically superior to most kids his age. That already gives him the makings of aa good ninja, but things doubled when Kawaki began training under Naruto.

As it turns out, Kawaki has learned a great deal from the Hokage in their short time together. The boy has learned how to use the Shadow Clone Technique as well as up his evasive maneuvering. Kawaki always had an eye for strategy, and while Naruto may have been called aa knuckle head as a kid, the Hokage knows how to make a battle strategy. He helped foster that in Kawaki, and the most recent Boruto chapter shows as much.

With Kawaki able to tap into the fire elemental, fans are curious to see where the boy can go from here as a ninja. Boruto has mastered his share of elemental forms with wind and fire leading the list. So if Kawaki ever needs some training, he has a sparring partner at his call.

