Boruto Cliffhanger Teases Momoshiki's Deadly Plan

✖

The latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations didn't just bring back the creator of the franchise, Masashi Kishimoto, as writer for the long-running Shonen series, it also changed the world of Konoha forever as the recent installment hints at the plans of Momoshiki, the Otsutsuki member that resides within the son of the Seventh. With the energy known as Karma giving the celestial group of ninjas the ability to take control of a body by residing within it, it seems as if Boruto himself is going to have some serious problems outside of the machinations of the Kara Organization!

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Chapter 53, you might want to steer clear as we are going to be diving into serious spoiler territory for the future of the franchise!

Jigen has finally been defeated, with Isshiki being unable to take over the body of Kawaki in time to transfer his power and soul into the newest member of the Uzumaki Clan. With Kawaki managing to trick Jigen into attempting to transfer his personality into a Shadow Clone, Isshiki's time on Earth hits zero and he fades into dust. Unfortunately for the remaining heroes, the battle isn't done as Momoshiki emerges from Boruto, looking to defeat the heroes and take over the world for himself.

(Photo: Viz Media)

With Momoshiki's awakening, he takes Sasuke Uchiha by surprise and plunges a kunai directly into his eye that gives him the power over the Rinnegan, which is a major blow to the power that the assassin of Konoha once had. Boruto's struggle with Momoshiki for control of his body has had its perks, such as when Team 7 was facing off with Kara Organization's Boro, allowing them to defeat the invincible arm of the group that was led by Jigen. Chapter 53 has given us one of the biggest cliffhangers of the series to date, and we're anxious to see how the story plays out with Momoshiki in the driver's seat.

Jigen might be defeated, but Kashin Koji and other members of Kara are still in circulation, leading us to wonder just which side of the battle they will ultimately join with Isshiki no longer being a player on the battlefield.

Do you think that Boruto will become the main antagonist of the series moving forward? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village!