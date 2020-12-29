New Boruto Promo Brings Anime a Step Closer to Kawaki

✖

This year's Jump Festa revealed a ton of new information about the upcoming arc for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' anime, "The Vessel Arc", and the latest promo for the next storyline gives hints that the arrival of the long-awaited character, Kawaki, is about to make landfall. Following Team 7's first battle with the Kara Organization members of Deepa and Victor, it's clear that Boruto, Sarada, and Mitsuki are in for the fight of their lives as the plans for the nefarious collective of rogue ninjas is beginning to unfurl with Konoha in the crosshairs!

Kawaki will hold a huge part in the anime series moving forward, as fans of the manga know, with the "vessel" of the Kara Organization set up to be an instrumental part of their plans for the world as well as their influence by the celestial ninja known as the Otsutsuki! With his impressive powers at his disposal, Kawaki is on a crash course with Team 7 specifically, as Boruto and his teammates will confront the offspring of Kara. With the anime series diving into the source material of the manga, fans of Konoha can expect some serious changes and battles to come for the Hidden Leaf Village!

Twitter User Adbul_S17 shared the promo for the one-hundredth and eighty-first episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations that features a much closer look at the leader of Kara, along with giving us some serious hints that the next installment will feature our first look at Kawaki in the present:

Boruto Episode 181 Preview. “The Vessel” (broadcast Date: 1/10) (*REMINDER: No Episode Next Week on the 1/03) pic.twitter.com/zL6t7uA1Ih — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) December 27, 2020

In the manga, the creator of the franchise, Masashi Kishimoto, has returned to writing duties, ushering in a terrifying new era where one threat has been defeated, and a new one has returned. Though fans are excited to see Kawaki arrive in the anime proper, this isn't the first time that we've seen the vessel of Kara appear as the Boruto anime began with a look into the future, featuring this "new" anime character fighting with Boruto himself in a scene that has yet to even take place within the pages of the manga.

Are you hyped for the arrival of Kawaki in the Boruto anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village!