Boruto Hints At Himawari's Hidden Power

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' anime adaptation is neck-deep in the Sasuke Retsuden story, focusing on the story that saw Sasuke and Sakura teaming up years prior to the beginning of the current season. With the Code Arc set to start following the conclusion of this arc that happens following Naruto Shippuden but prior to Boruto, the manga is still going strong and has not only seen Kawaki making a terrifying decision, but might have also hinted that Himawari is hiding a power of her own.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Chapter 77, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory.

The Hidden Leaf Village is struggling with a rather unique challenge, in that Konoha has taken in both Eida and Daemon, the former members of the Kara Organization who have decided to break away from Code's team and join up with the Shonen heroes. With Eida having the ability to see anything that is happening in the world and managing to make anyone fall in love with her sans a few ninjas, Daemon is a powerhouse whose abilities are quite different but perhaps more deadly.

Boruto: Daemon Generations

Boruto and company take Eida and Daemon out for a day of shopping, with Eida's younger brother feeling something that causes him to dart out of the shop. Surprisingly, he was seemingly startled by the presence of Boruto's younger sister, Himawari, who is around Daemon's age and has no idea what is happening. Believing that the youngest of the Uzumaki family was a powerhouse herself, Daemon attacks but is luckily talked down by Boruto, as the former Kara member breaks down his mistake:

"Okay I guess, she does seem weak from up close, but then what was that intensity I felt from her just now?"

While this might mean that Himawari is hiding an inner strength, Boruto believes that Daemon might just have a crush on his baby sister, throwing an awkward new monkey wrench into his current mission as he understandably isn't thrilled that Eida's brother has his eyes set on Himawari.

