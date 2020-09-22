Boruto Wows with the Return of Sage Mode Mitsuki

✖

Boruto and the rest of Team 7 are currently fighting their strongest opponent yet in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and the newest episode wowed with the return of Mitsuki's Sage Mode. In the hunt for the Hashirama Cell, Boruto and the others have found themselves facing off against two members of Kara's Inners. One, Victor, we have seen in the original manga run of the series, and the second, Deepa, was a foe specifically crafted for the anime. But as Boruto (and fans) have discovered over the latest few episodes, it's going to take everything they have to take down Deepa.

Thanks to Deepa's secret jutsu ability that hardens his body like stone, he's literally one of the toughest foes they have faced yet. So tough that Mitsuki actually had to use his Sage Mode once more, and he's always wary of using it unless absolutely necessary because it drains him so quickly. But here he needed to use it because Boruto and Sarada had been utterly defeated by Deepa.

The return of Mitsuki's Sage Mode form is unfortunately too short, but if he had to use the ability here then that means that Deepa gave him no other viable option. Mitsuki does not make moves like this lightly, so it really hammers home just how much trouble Team 7 was in in the fight against Deepa. You can check it out below thanks to @arfsybn7 on Twitter:

I like Mitsuki's sound effect when he became Sage Mode. Thank you to the audio visual staff 💕😎 pic.twitter.com/0dd9W5lJj6 — Ｍ ＡＲ Ｓ (@arfsybn7) September 21, 2020

Because the Kara Actuation arc is made explicitly for the anime, it means there are opportunities for major returns like this that haven't happened in the original manga's version of Kara's debut. This also means that the fight against Deepa will be evolving in an unexpected way as Boruto, Sarada, and Mitsuki try their best to find ways to fight back.

What did you think seeing Mitsuki's Sage Mode in action again in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations? Are you hoping to see him use more of this power in the future? Do you think Boruto and the rest of Team 7 can figure out a way to defeat Deepa? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!