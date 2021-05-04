Boruto Teases a Momoshiki Comeback in Latest Episode

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is continuing to tell the story of the "Vessel Arc", bringing the mysterious character known as Kawaki into the borders of the Hidden Leaf Village, and it seems as if one of the most well-known villains of the sequel series is set to return with a terrifying story beat. With Boruto currently having the spirit of Momoshiki bouncing around inside of his body, much like the Nine-Tailed Fox does with his father Naruto, the Ohtsutsuki Clan member is far more nefarious at present than the tailed beast that has been a significant part of the series.

The energy known as Karma is a mysterious weapon that is one of the greatest within the terrifying organization known as Kara, which allows for an Ohtsutsuki to live inside of a "vessel". With Kawaki being one of the greatest vessels that Kara has ever created, it seems that Boruto is in the most danger when it comes to being overtaken by the celestial ninja that fought against Naruto and Sasuke earlier in the series. Needless to say, Momoshiki is but one of many dangers that are currently facing Konoha, with the Hidden Leaf struggling to plan a counter-attack for the mounting storms headed their way.

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared the latest clip from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which shows Momoshiki clearly having a strong presence within the son of the Seventh Hokage's body, lying in wait for the right opportunity to once again threaten the ninja world:

Boruto & Momoshiki Ōtsutsuki | Being a manga reader I know how significant this scene is, and I’m so glad to see it done so perfectly. #Boruto pic.twitter.com/qYabhW3HOK — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) May 2, 2021

So far, we've only gotten a taste of Kara's untold power, though it seems as if the member of the rogue collective Delta is prepping to make her presence known for the heroes of the Shonen world. With Kashin Koji watching the recent training exercise between Naruto, Boruto, and Kawaki, it's clear that Kara's tendrils are continuing to make their way around the ninja world as they implement their plans to bring back the Ohtsutsuki.

Do you think we'll see Momoshiki return to the franchise sooner rather than later? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village.