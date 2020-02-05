Boruto Reveals New Episode Titles for Mujina Bandits Arc

Boruto has kept busy the last few weeks, and that is all thanks to its new arc. At long last, the anime has looked to the manga as a source for its next story. Recently, the awaited Mujina Bandits arc got underway, and it turns out the arc has only started. A slew of episode titles for the story have gone live, and they promise even more is to come.

Recently, four episode titles for the Mujina Bandits arc surfaced online. The info came courtesy of translator Spiralling Sphere, and the fan-site offered up the new titles and their release dates to fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to the report, Episode 144 will air on February 16 and be titled “The Secrets of Kokuri.” This time directly refers to the prisoner which Boruto and Mitsuki are trying to protect at the moment. The pair have snuck into Hozuki Castle as prisoners, and they’ve done so to meet with Kokuri who is part of the Mujina Bandits. After being captured, Kokuri’s life was threatened by the same gang he pledged himself to, and it is up to Boruto to save his life.

The next episode will air on February 23, and it will be titled “Leaving Hozuki Castle.” The episode will surely follow Team 7 as they sneak out of the prison, but they will not be alone for long. Episode 146 will debut on March 1, and its title “Prison Break” promises to complicate things on this mission.

The final episode title revealed belongs to episode 147. The release will be titled “The Decisive Battle Under the Moonlight” and air on March 8. Fans are expecting this episode to be an action-packed one, but it will not wrap the arc overall. There will be more Mujina Bandits to cover this spring, and it is Boruto who better be prepared for it.

Are you excited to check out these upcoming Boruto episodes? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.