Naruto: New Boruto Arc Shares First-Look at Sasuke’s Updated Outfit

Boruto has been working up to a new arc for some time now, and it seems the anime is ready to show off what it’s been working on behind the scenes. This coming weekend, the show is set to delve into its newest arc, and it will involve some time travel treats for everyone. Now, a slew of designs have surfaced for theshow’s Back To The Past arc, and there are a few big things to note.

Yes, Sasuke does look like Sherlock Holmes. And, yes – that is a Sexy no Jutsu version of Boruto.

As you can see below, a character design page surfaced online, and Boruto fans are geeking out over the looks. The promo focuses on the Boruto squad who ended up back in the past, and fans are eager to see their interactions with a young Naruto. Of course, the duo will need to disguise themselves, and this page reveals how Boruto and Sasuke will do that.

For the older ninja, he will don an all-black outfit with long sleeves. Wearing an eye patch, Sasuke almost pulls a Kakashi, and he has got his sword tied to his belt. Oh, and he has a hat. Sasuke Uchiha is willingly wearing a fedora-esque hat, and fans are losing their minds.

As for Boruto, the hero is harder to disguise as he is the spitting image of Naruto. With a casual outfit on, Boruto will do his best to blend in, but he will rely on his Sexy no Jutsu from time to time. Of course, this move will surely catch the eye of Jiraiya, so Boruto will want to use the jutsu sparingly.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.