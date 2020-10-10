New Boruto Episode Titles Tease A New Rasengan

✖

The next story line for Boruto will see the current interpretation of Team 7 attempting to train to set themselves up for the upcoming re-match with the Kara Organization, and a recently released series of episode titles is seemingly getting audiences ready for a new Rasengan! The Rasengan, which was first taught to Naruto by his mentor Jiraiya, captures the air around the technique and allows the wielder to deliver it and cause some serious damage to opponents or whatever target might be in their way. With Boruto learning from Kakashi, expect big things to come out of this arc!

Boruto learned how to harness the power of the Rasengan originally thanks to a combination of training from both Konohamaru and Sasuke Uchiha, teaching the son of Naruto how to harness his father's trademarked technique. With the upcoming training arc seeing Boruto train beneath the sixth Hokaga in Kakashi, it will definitely be interesting to see if "new" Rasengan is able to harnass the power of the chidori with that being the copy cat ninja's patented move that he in turn had taught to Sasuke. With the villains of Kara in Deepa and Victor soundly defeating Team 7, Boruto and Sarada are going to need all the help they can get in bringing down the villainous organization!

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared the upcoming titles of the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime which not only hint at the arrival of a new Rasengan, but also allude to the training coming to an end while also foreshadowing a mysterious basement much like Attack On Titan:

Upcoming Boruto Episode Titles: - Episode 170: “A New Rasengan” (10/8) - Episode 171: “Achievements of Training” (10/25) - Episode 172: “Sign of Fear” (11/1) - Episode 173: “Secrets of the basement” (11.8) — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) October 7, 2020

The Rasengan has evolved over time as Naruto became more powerful over the course of all three anime series, with the seventh Hokage eventually managing to hurl it at enemies by turning it into a shuriken style weapon. As Boruto not only struggles with Kara, but with the Karma energy that is currently residing within his person, a new Rasengan will definitely come in handy!

What do you think this new Rasengan might look like? Do you think it will combine the Uzumaki attack with that of the Chidori? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf!