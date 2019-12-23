Latest Naruto Poster Reveals Boruto’s New Outfit

Boruto has been busy since the anime debuted a couple years back, and it has no plans to slow down. At long last, the show is poised to adapt its first arc from the manga, and fans are rightly excited. It will not be long before the show explores the Mujina Bandits arc, and that is not the only thing fans have to look forward to.

After all, this is Boruto we are talking about here. A new arc means a new costume is in store for Boruto Uzumaki, and fans just got their first look at it.

Over the weekend, fans were treated to a slew of anime information thanks to Jump Festa. The annual convention is where some of Shonen Jump‘s biggest reveals come from, so Boruto took advantage of the situation. Not only did Boruto confirm a new arc is on the way, but the Mujina Bandits bit will force Boruto into a new outfit.

News: The latest V – Jump issue scan shows that Boruto and Mitsuki will have new clothes for the Mujina Bandits Arc that will commence on February 2020. pic.twitter.com/XGhhgXWxiE — Spiralling Sphere (@SpirallingSphe2) December 20, 2019

As you can see above, Boruto will don his usual outfit in the arc, but it will be traded in and out for a second suit. The orange piece would make Naruto plenty happy, and Boruto does pull the look off. The one-piece has a large zip for Boruto to step into, and it comes with a matching collar to boot. When paired with sandals, Boruto looks like an inmate thanks to this orange suit, but he should not feel to alone.

That is, all thanks to Mizuki. Orochimaru’s son will also wear this suit during the Mujina Bandits arc, and the pale-skinned boy pulls off the oversized look easily. Now, Boruto fans are just waiting to see these heroes don their suits in an upcoming episode. Currently, reports indicate the new arc will begin in 2020, so audiences will be able to judge the outfits for themselves soon.

