New ‘Boruto’ Spoilers Bode Poorly For Naruto Uzumaki

After all these years, fans would think Naruto would give its star a break. Ever since Masashi Kishimoto made the ninja-centric series, Naruto Uzumaki has had a rough time of it. By the end of Naruto: Shippuden, things were looking up for the hero, but it seems Seventh Hokage is about to step into a pitfall.

For those caught up with the latest episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generation, you will know Naruto is in a bad spot. The anime saw its last episode end on a cliffhanger teasing the Seventh Hokage’s defeat. While some worried about the hero dying, most figured Naruto would have more to deal with before he could keel over, and they were right.

According to the synopsis for Boruto‘s next episode, Naruto is going to endure some gnarly torture at the hands of the Otsutsuki Clan. Momoshiki and Kinshiki were able to snag Naruto after the Seventh Hokage chose to sacrifice himself for his village. To protect his son, Naruto put himself in a position where the Otsutsuki Clan could capture him, and they’re going to put Naruto through the ringer.

“The Otsutsuki Clan that possesses dreadful powers that even torment Naruto,” the translated synopsis for “Sasuke’s Trump Card” reveals. “Naruto became captured when he got wrapped up in a fierce battle with the Otsutsuki Clan who are invaders from another realm.”

Of course, fans can piece together what this torture will be about. When Momoshiki confronted Naruto at the Chunin Exams, the god-like baddie said he was after the Nine-Tail’s chakra. Naruto is still Kurama’s host, and fans have seen how the Tailed Beasts are removed. Yes, the blond ninja did experience that pain during the last Great Ninja War, but his ordeal was short. Guys like Gaara had to endure the full torture of having their Tailed Beast sucked from them, and Naruto is gong to experience a bit of that torture from himself soon.

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

