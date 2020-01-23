Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Funko Pops Launch With a Hokage Exclusive

Funko has launched their first wave of Pop figures from the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations series, and the lineup includes Sarada Uchiha, the synthetic human Mitsuki, and Naruto’s son Boruto Uzamaki. However, fans will undoubtedly head right for the exclusives first – especially the Pop figure of Naruto as the Seventh Hokage.

The Boruto Naruto Hokage Pop is a rare AAA Anime exclusive that can be pre-ordered right here while it lasts. Shipping is slated for March, and some lucky customers will get the super rare glow-in-the-dark Chase. As for the standard Boruto: Naruto Next Genration Pop lineup, they are available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for February. A glow-in-the-dark Mitsuki (Sage Mode) should be available to pre-order here at Hot Topic in the coming weeks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you were a little disappointed that Funko jumped to Boruto when there is so much work to be done on their Naruto lineup, keep in mind that they released a wave back in December. It includes the Gaara you’ve been waiting for. But that’s not all.

The Naruto wave also includes Orochimaru and Tusunade Pops, which is great. However, the Pop figure of Naruto running seems out of place when there are so many other characters that fans have been clamoring for (Madara and Jiraiya come to mind. Word is that Madara will be a GameStop exclusive – we might see that soon). All of these standard Pop figures are available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for March.

As far exclusives are concerned, we were very surprised to see that Funko actually made a Sexy Jutsu Pop figure. That one is going to hit Box Lunch at some point in the coming weeks, so keep tabs on this link and on our Gear section for the launch info.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.