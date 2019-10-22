Boruto Introduces New Kara Member Who is as Dangerous as Jiren

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is moving fast through its new “Kawaki Arc”. Chapter 38 of the Boruto manga picks up in the aftermath of chapter 38’s drastic developments, as Naruto and Sasuke were transported to an alternate dimension to battle Jigen, the leader of the mysterious Kara organization who is also a vessel for a new Outsutsui threat. With Sasuke gravely injured, and Naruto trapped in that alternate dimension, the situation in Hidden Leaf is turned upside down. And just when the Boruto, Kawaki, and the other Genin put a rescue plan in place, they run into a new Kara threat that might be even worse than Jigen!

Warning: Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 39 SPOILERS follow!

Videos by ComicBook.com

As stated, with Naruto missing, the situation in Hidden Leaf quickly spirals out of control. Shikamaru has no trust in Kawaki the way Naruto did, and immediately locks down Naruto’s house in a sealing barrier, while using Shadow Paralysis jutsu to immobilize Kawaki. Naturally Boruto has a big problem with his new friend being treated as a spy, and gives Shikamaru enough of an earful to earn comparison to Naruto’s brat phase in his younger years. Kawaki ultimately surrenders to Shikamaru’s order of house arrest and observation – that is, until he gets a signal that Naruto is alive and well.

The prototype prosthetic hand Naruto gave to Kawaki is attached to the Hokage’s chakra, and when Naruto finally wakes up after his battle with Jigen, his chakra is registered by Kawaki’s hand. Once Kawaki knows Naruto is alive, his memory of the Hokage’s kindness has him make a drastic move. Kawaki realizes that as Jigen’s intended vessel, he can mimic any power that Jigen exhibits – including space/time justu. Uniting with Boruto, Kawaki has them tap into the power of their respective Karma seals to great a space/time portal. Before they can be stopped, Kawaki and Team 7 hop through the portal – but their destination isn’t Naruto, as they hoped. Instead, after arriving in the other dimension, Boruto, Kawaki, Sarada and Mitsuki find a new Kara member waiting for them: Boro. As Kawaki explains, “…he’s Boro!! another inner member of Kara. And in some ways, he’s even worse news than Jigen!!”

Given that Jigen had the power to defeat both Naruto and Sasuke’s most powerful forms, and Boro is supposedly worse than Jigen, Boruto and friends are looking like they are now in serious peril, with little hope of rescue.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.