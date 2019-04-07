‘Boruto’ Reveals New Opening, Ending Themes

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has crossed over its impressive 100 episode milestone, and while fans were definitely not feeling the series’ landmark episode it’s already time to move forward into the future. While the series is currently in the midst of a new arc focused on Jugo, it seems things will be kicking into high gear as the series has marked its 101st episode with a brand new set of opening and ending theme sequences.

The new opening theme — which serves as the fifth in the series overall — is titled “Golden Time” and is performed by Fujifabric. The new ending theme — the seventh in the series — is titled “Ride Or Die” and is performed by Sky Peace. You can find both of them in the videos below thanks to Moetron News.

The new opening and ending theme sequences are particularly striking when compared to the last few as they highlight the teamwork between the older and new generations of ninja in the Hidden Leaf Village. The new opening theme features many unique moments of Boruto training with Sasuke, and even his sister Himawari, and teases a fierce battle coming in all of their futures. But as fans learned with the last dynamic opening, this may not happen at all.

The opening and ending themes of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations are often visual treats, but there are some that exist completely outside of the canon of the series itself. Teasing adventures that may or may not happen, this new opening has a lot of promise but fans can’t help but shake the feeling that none of the great events here will actually make their way into the series proper.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

