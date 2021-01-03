Boruto Promo Teases the Start of the Vessel Arc

✖

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' next episode promo teases the official start of the anime's Vessel arc. Much like many fans had expected, it was confirmed during a special presentation at Jump Festa 2021 Online that the anime was finally going to bring Kawaki and the remaining members of Kara into the adaptation soon. This would also mean a return to materials from the original manga release of the series, so fans have been really looking forward to this next era of the anime. As teased by the newest promo, this next era is set to begin later this month.

While Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is currently on a break due to the holiday, the anime will be making its return on January 10th with Episode 181 of the series. Titled "The Vessel," this will be the official start of the Kawaki saga in the anime and the promo for the episode teases that we'll be seeing him in action pretty soon. Check it out below:

Boruto Episode 181 Preview. “The Vessel” (broadcast Date: 1/10) (*REMINDER: No Episode Next Week on the 1/03) pic.twitter.com/zL6t7uA1Ih — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) December 27, 2020

The anime has set the stage for the Vessel arc with the previous few episodes as not only have we seen important characters like Ao make an appearance, but a few members of Kara have shown their faces in previous episodes as well. There has also been mention of the titular "vessel" of the arc, so after all of this teasing the series will finally be showing more of who this vessel really is.

The Vessel arc will kick off a whole new era for the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations anime, and that means it will also debut a brand new opening and ending theme sequence. It was previously confirmed that the new opening will be titled "Baku" as performed by Ikimono-gatari, and the new ending will be titled "Answers" as performed by Mol-74. There will also be tons of new allies and foes coming as well, so even more intrigue will be surrounding the anime's take on the Kawaki saga.

Are you excited for Kawaki's official debut in the anime? What are you most looking forward to in the Vessel arc? What are you hoping to see in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations this year?