Boruto Explains Sarada’s Impossible Chidori

While Boruto: Naruto Next Generations‘ latest arc has been focused on Boruto and Kawaki as they continue to develop their Karma mark power to the point where it drew in Jigen’s attention, Sarada Uchiha has been growing just as much with her time off page. As the fight with Boro reaches its climactic final stage with the latest chapter of the series, Sarada’s growth reached a new stage too. Boruto might have been the one to unlock a powerful new form over the course of the fight, but Sarada managed to pull off one impossible Chidori.

As the fight with Boro rolled on, Sarada discovered where Boro was hiding his core (that allowed him to continually regenerate his body) with her Sharingan and successfully landed a powerful, yet fast enough hit with it that, in the latest chapter of the series, it was revealed Sarada had actually removed the entire core with the Chidori.

Chapter 43 of the series picks up right where that cliffhanger attack left off and shows that Sarada successfully managed to take out Boro’s core. She uses its power to destroy the core completely, and it causes Boro’s body to go out of control. It’s here that Mitsuki explains how Sarada pulled off this Chidori, and reveals that it’s a “super high-speed thrust attack where you concentrate chakra in your hand and then release it.”

Elaborating further, Mitsuki explains “It’s so fast that it’s hard to have accurate aim with it” and mentions that it’s a “difficult jutsu that’s only feasible if you have a Sharingan.” Sarada had admitted in the previous chapter that she has only been practicing this move with her father for a short while, and was hesitant to use it in battle with Boro.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.