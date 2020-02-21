New Boruto Cover Art Highlights Sarada Uchiha

The recent chapters of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has shown us Team 7's bone crunching battle against Boro of the Kara organization. Following the seventh Hokage, Naruto, being sealed away thanks to Kara's leader Jigen, his son Boruto and his team mates have gone on a mission to rescue him and bring him back to Konoha. Though Team 7 have been combining their powers in an attempt to take down the seemingly invincible villain, none have stood out more than Sarada Uchiha, the daughter of Sasuke and Sakura who has been made team leader in an attempt to win the day! Now, the recent manga chapter cover shines a spotlight on the Sharingan wielding young ninja!

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 43 further proves how good of a call it was to put Sarada in charge of Team 7 as they struggle against Boro. Without going too deep into spoiler territory, the young Uchiha has a brilliant tactical mind that assists the team in finding a strategy to not only combat Boro, but seemingly deliver a decisive blow that may ultimately win them the day! This chapter itself doesn't just show us a new side to Sarada, but also shows us a dangerous new side to Boruto as we see his power truly unleashed!

Twitter User Boruto4Life shared the breathtaking cover, showing off the powerful leader of Team 7, Sarada, using the Sharingan that she had inherited from her father who had a deep, and often troubled, history with the Hidden Leaf Village of Konoha throughout the franchise:

The manga has taken us deep into the struggle against Kara, revealing how this next generation of Konoha stacks up during this new deadly confrontation. While the anime has mostly followed a number of arcs that were original for the television series, it has recently gotten back into the source material by following the "Mujina Bandits Arc". The arc in question follows a number of rogue ninjas that are attempting to pull off a heist that would have them entering into the Hidden Leaf Village and attempting to swipe some riches.

What do you think of this new cover for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations? Do you think Sarada Uchiha has earned her spot as the Team 7 leader? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Hidden Leaf Village!

