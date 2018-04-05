‘Boruto’ Brings Back Sasuke To Fight [SPOILER]

Boruto is finally making steps with its latest anime arc. After a brief stint of filler episodes, the show made its way into the long-awaited ‘Chunin Exam’ arc. This week, the anime leaned in hard to the story when Team 7 found itself pitted against a hoard White Zetsu, but there was more to the episode than just that.

After all, the release did bring back Sasuke Uchiha at the end, and it looks like he’s ready to fight another Otsutsuki warrior. So, as you may have guessed, spoilers below!

This week, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations released its 52nd episode, and the release got busy fast. The episode followed Team 7 as the genin gang was cornered by White Zetsu clones, and Konohamaru had to decide whether his students should bail the battle. The former Akatsuki member might have been weakened, but clones of White Zetsu are still nothing to laugh about. However, Sasuke ended up making a decision for the group when his iconic Amaterasu move downed all the dysfunctional clones.

In the episode’s post-credits scene, fans are finally given an actual look at Sasuke as he steps out of a portal made by his Rinnegan. The Uchiha says he has finally caught up with an unnamed opponent, and the anime switches to show the mysterious villain. The white baddie don’t give much information up, but one does refer to the other as Lord Momoshiki. The leader tells the beefier man it is time they greeted their visitor, setting up Boruto for one intense fight when the anime turns its attention to the battle.

Of course, fans of Naruto will know just who these guys are. Momoshiki and Kinshiki are the main villains of Boruto: Naruto the Movie, the film which first adapted the ‘Chunin Exam’ arc a few years back. The anime plans on expanding the action-packed arc this time around, but the Otsutsuki ninjas showed just how powerful they were in the feature as the movie started with Kinshiki fighting Sasuke. The skirmish ended in a draw as the villains needed to leave, forcing Sasuke to return to the Leaf Village bearing bad news. So, fans are understandably excited to see how Boruto‘s TV series will expand this action-packed fight in the coming weeks.

Are you excited for this new arc? Should the anime give Sasuke more screen time during the Chunin Exams? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!