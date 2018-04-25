Naruto: ‘Boruto’ Gives Sasuke A Surprising New Title

Sasuke Uchiha is a lot of things to a lot of different people. Depending on who you ask, the character is either a highlight in Naruto or a pest they could do without. Still, even Sasuke’s hater cannot deny his power, and he shares the title of being the Leaf Village’s strongest ninja with Naruto. However, that isn’t all the guy is.

No, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations made sure to give Sasuke a brand-new job, and fans are interested to see how the gig will work out for the surly Uchiha.

If you are caught up with Boruto, then you will know the anime shared its 54th episode not too long ago. The update continued with the ‘Chunin Exams’ arc as Boruto swore to get revenge on his father for missing Himawari’s birthday. The boy’s declaration was put off a bit when Sasuke made a surprise return home, and Boruto challenged the older man to do something no one saw coming.

Yeah, Naruto’s son wants Sasuke to teach him. The world is just funny like that.

In a fit of desperation, Boruto challenges Sasuke to be his sensei, but the Uchiha says he will only agree if the boy can learn the Rasengan. Sasuke may not be the most affectionate teacher, but he does show his potential in how he pushes Boruto. He lacks the goofy personality Jiraiya had or the aloof persona Kakashi carried around way back when.

Sasuke may not have those trademarks ticks, but he is straightforward with his teaching. He doesn’t suffer fools, and Sasuke chooses to take on Boruto as a pupil without a second thought to his father. The ninja may see Naruto in his son, but Boruto earns his new master through skill alone. So, fans can only imagine how over-powered Boruto is going to be once he gets a bit older.

Did you ever think Sasuke would become a teacher? Do you think he'll do a better job with Boruto than Orochimaru did with him?