‘Boruto’ Spoilers Tease Kawaki’s First Big Battle

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations fans noticed that at the end of the last chapter of the manga that the mysterious boy Kawaki had more powers than just a simple Karma mark that he and Boruto share.

The nature of his powers are still unknown, but spoilers for the next chapter of the manga reveal that Kawaki is about to enter a fierce battle where fans will get to see the extent of his powers.

In issue 31 of Weekly Shonen Jump, there is an advertisement for Boruto (that you can see here) where it teases Kawaki’s fight with, “Kawaki in a huge, fierce battle!! What are his dreadful powers…!?” Along with confirming a color page cover, and 41 page length, this is definitely interesting for Kawaki.

Fans saw last chapter that Kawaki was going to stand off against some members of the mysterious shadow organization Kara, as they’ve come to take him back. Kawaki refuses, and the big battle tease must be in reference to what happens after Kawaki turns his arm into a scythe.

As for the extent of Kawaki’s power, he’s hasn’t been in the manga for long, but fans have already seen examples of his strength. He was found within rubble of defeated ninja robots, and even without the use of his Karma mark he can generate a ton of chakra and release it. Now fans will get to see just how strong Kawaki is.

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations recently made TV Tokyo’s list of Top 5 Anime in sales and profits, coming third in sales and fifth and profits. The anime has been such a success that the Naruto franchise as a whole stills holds a top spot in many anime profits rankings as well. The series even managed to cross 235 million copies of the manga sold worldwide. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was even given a major bump of approval as it just took over a more familiar timeslot, airing in the same time and day that its predecessor Naruto: Shippuden once did.