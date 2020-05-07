Boruto Star Will Begin Live-Tweeting Episode Reruns During Hiatus

✖

The #QuarantineWatchParty that we've been having during this time of quarantine has been a smash hit and it looks like one of the stars of the popular anime franchise of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is going to be doing something similar as the voice behind Mitsuki will be live tweeting the upcoming reruns! Mitsuki, for those who might not know, is voiced by actor Ryuichi Kijima and is a unique character in that he is a creation of the one time antagonist of Orochimaru, joining the ranks of the Hidden Leaf Village as a part of the new Team 7!

Team 7 has consisted of Boruto, Sarada, and the aforementioned Mitsuki, with each of them having their own unique strengths that they are able to lend to the group and the village of Konoha as well. For many who have been watching the series, they've been waiting for the shoe to drop with the snake wielding clone that was created by Orochimaru, believing that he might be a villain in disguise. Though it seems that when all is said and done, Mitsuki himself might not be an undercover agent after all and may truly be swayed by the village that gave us the likes of Naruto, Sakura, and Sasuke as well as scores of other well meaning shinobi!

Twitter User Abdul_S17 shared the news that Ryuichi Kijima would be live tweeting as Boruto: Naruto Next Generations begins running re-runs in the face of the coronavirus pandemic that has temporarily halted production of the anime series:

Mitsuki’s VA Ryuichi Kijima will be the first Voice Actor to be doing live tweets starting from tomorrow’s rebroadcast! Please look forward to what he has to say! 🐍 #BorutoHome https://t.co/NWGnq9DBsu pic.twitter.com/fxm4AxFBM6 — Abdul Zoldyck [SASUKE RETSUDEN MOVIE] (@Abdul_S17) May 3, 2020

Boruto isn't the only series that has been hit hard as a result of COVID-19, with other franchises such as One Piece, Digimon Adventure, Black Clover, and Food Wars! are just a few of the anime that have been postponed in order to "flatten the curve". Fans are especially anxious to see the ninja anime series return as the next story arc will be diving into the long awaited arrival of the Kara Organization.

Will you be following the voice actor of Mitsuki during the re-runs of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Hidden Leaf Village!

