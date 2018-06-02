‘Boruto’ Highlights its Mysterious Villain Kawaki in New Poster

One of the biggest draws for new and old fans of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations was a future scene that depicted an older Boruto fighting against a stranger on the ruins of the Hidden Leaf Village.

This stranger was introduced as Kawaki and after appearing in the latest chapter of the manga, it seems he’s about to get more focus as the newest color page for the series features him completely.

In the last chapter of the series, Boruto and Team 7 just finished a battle with the powerful Ao before being confronted by Kashin of Kara, who started using familiar techniques such as an ability to summon toads (much like Jiraiya), uses a sealing jutsu, and even has his own Rasengan.

After this battle, Team 7 finds the remnants of a previous battle with the Ninja Tool dolls they had trouble fighting before Ao’s attack. These dolls had been recently inactive, so someone had just fought them all. But before they can ask any more questions an unconscious Kawaki is found lying in a crater.

Konohamaru tells him to be cautious, but Boruto rushes in to help anyway. As the chapter comes to an end, Boruto realizes the mysterious boy has the same Karma mark that he has (and just activated earlier in the chapter as well).Fans had been wondering about the identity of the mysterious Kawaki, and had wondered if he had been introduced already as maybe a member of Boruto’s class. But now it has been confirmed that Kawaki is an entirely new character, and whether or not meeting him now sets the future in motion still has yet to be seen.

But it seems that he will definitely get more of a focus in the manga as it continues, and this is great news for fans wondering what the deal was with the opening scene of the story. Hopefully it gets their sooner rather than later.

For those unfamiliar with Boruto’s predecessor Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.