‘Boruto’ Preview Teases Tense ‘Jugo’ Arc Finale

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is nearing is nearing its next phase. After more than 100 episodes, the anime is wrapping up its latest arc all about Jugo, and a new preview has gone live teasing that story’s end.

As it turns out, the final steps of Boruto‘s on-going arc will be dramatic, and it will take Team 7 and Team Hawk everything they have to stop Jugo from rampaging.

Recently, Boruto put out a new preview for episode 103, and it was there fans saw Jugo in a bad spot.

“I want to defeat Jugo who’s been completely transformed by the Curse Mark to prove my Curse Mark is the best in the world world,” the trailer reveals as Jugo’s captor lords over the ninja.

“I’ll show you, Boruto! I’ll show you a most excellent finale!”

By now, fans know what to expect from this arc in the end. Tosaka might have been neutral to start, but the baddie has since gone full psycho in his pursuit of Jugo. Boruto and Suigetsu have been halted by Tosaka, and the villain plans to use the arc’s finale to have his awaited fight with Jugo. However, a fully transformed Jugo is not a fighter to mess with, and fans are sure Tosaka will regret stepping to the Curse Mark originator before all is said and done.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.

