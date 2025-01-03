Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Reveals a Redemption Path for Its Strongest Villains

The Divine Trees have arisen as the “biggest bads” of the ninja world in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex. While the Kara Organization is still bouncing around under the shaky leadership of the villainous Code, it’s hard to debate that these villainous doppelgangers are the top threat to the Hidden Leaf Village. In a surprising twist, the latest chapter of Masashi Kishimoto’s legendary shonen series has dropped hints that the Trees might not be the evil force that many expected. In attempting to take down Jura and his forces, Shikamaru and Konohamaru might have revealed that the Divine Trees have a path to redemption.

Warning. If you have yet to read Boruto: Two Blue Vortex’s latest manga chapter, Chapter 17, be forewarned that we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory. When the Divine Trees were born, they used the genetic material of captured heroes and villains to spring to life. Ninjas such as Bug, Moegi, and Sasuke were used as the starting point for these villains, though the figure that helped “birth” the strongest of them all, Jura, has yet to be revealed. Following their arrival to the Ninja World, each of the Divine Trees has picked a target to “consume” to achieve the ultimate goals of the Otsutsuki race. For example, Hidari is targeting Sarada, Bug is targeting Eida, and Jura is after Naruto Uzumaki himself. While their ultimate goals might involve malevolence, there appears to be an aspect to the villains that readers didn’t expect.

A Budding Romance Might Save The Day

The current hokage of Konoha, Shikamaru, is keeping the seat warm as Naruto Uzumaki and Hinata remain trapped in a limbo created by Kawaki. While no one knows where the heads of the Uzumaki are, the Hidden Leaf Village is in good hands with the shadow ninja. The ruthless hero is more than willing to play mind games with the Divine Trees to achieve their goals, asking Konohamaru to get close to Matsuri based on her predecessor’s crush on Boruto’s teacher. In explaining why this is possible, the Hokage states that the villainous collective are akin to children in that they aren’t malevolent, even if their ultimate goals are.

On top of Konohamaru striking an alliance with Matsuri and her ally to find Boruto, looking for the perfect time to snake the Divine Tree, Jura has returned to Konoha in a surprising move. Seen reading through materials peacefully in a Hidden Leaf library, the fact that the villain didn’t cause any chaos whatsoever proves that the group isn’t hellbent on sowing seeds of destruction.

