Naruto Sparks Surprising New Boruto Crush (& It Might Be the Key to Defeating the Divine Trees)

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex is now exploring the real nature of the Divine Trees, and the newest chapter of the Naruto series might have revealed the key to defeating them when one develops some romantic feelings for Konohamaru Sarutobi. Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has been continuing to further evolve the world now that Konoha has made it a few years after Boruto had been forced to leave with Eida’s Omniscience powers. As the Divine Tree warriors now pose the greatest threat, Boruto and Konoha find themselves working together in order to take down these mysterious new foes by any means necessary.

As Jura and the Divine Trees seem to grow stronger with how much knowledge they acquire, Shikamaru figures that the time to defeat them might be before they grow older as their states right after they are born are basically “innocent cublings” rather than the “wild beasts” Konoha thinks they are. And the opportunity to carve out a different path with them is through Matsuri, who is revealed to actually have some romantic feelings for Konohamaru even if she doesn’t know what these feelings are yet.

Naruto Sparks a New Romance in Boruto: Two Blue Vortex

Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Chapter 17 kicks off the new mission to save Gaara and his son Shinki after the two of them were attacked by the Divine Trees, and Shinki was used as the base for the newest member of this monster group, Ryu. Konohamaru and Team 7 join up with Shinki’s team for this new mission in the Hidden Sand, and they approach Matsuri and Ryu. Matsuri’s thrown off a bit by this as her face gets flushed, and she’s unsure of how to answer Konohamaru in the moment. It’s then revealed that Shikamaru had actually planned to go this route to use Matsuri’s confusion to their advantage.

Knowing that each of the Divine Trees has an antagonistic relationship with a particular person, but that relationship varies between them. In Matsuri’s case, Shikamaru asserts that Konohamaru is her target because she has feelings for him. Assuming she doesn’t know what these feelings are, Shikamaru wants to take advantage of the fact that these Divine Trees are essentially young and naive to then trick them and make defeating them all the easier. It’s a ruthless strategy that he’s willing to use in order to keep the Hidden Leaf Village safe.

What Does This Romance Mean for Konohamaru?

Matsuri’s personality and connection to Konohamaru is certainly a unique one amongst the Divine Trees. It’s been hard to gauge exactly what all of them are after outside of wiping out Boruto, but for whatever reason they have a direct connection to the host that they originally spawned from. It’s certainly interesting in Matsuri’s case as it likely means that Moegi has these same romantic feelings for Konohamaru as well, but to this point has yet to pursue them in any real concrete way in the series.

So it’s going to be an awkward road for Konohamaru moving forward. Not only does he have to dance around this romantic feeling with Matsuri to avoid her killing him, but he needs to do so in a way that will also save Moegi. Which means that he’s likely going to have to appease Matsuri for a great while before even getting the chance to wiping her own and taking her bulb. Then when all of this is done with, Konohamaru and Moegi somehow need to get through this when Konohamaru realizes that Moegi shares these same feelings. But defeating the Divine Trees comes first.