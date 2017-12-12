‘Boruto’s Winter Special Is A Hilarious Must-Read

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is no stranger to fan service for long time fans of the series, and its recent gag manga puts a holiday twist on its shenanigans.

The latest omake for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations puts a holiday spin on the Boruto gang opening trading cards, and the last reveal will surely make Hinata fans happier than ever

The omake (which you can read here) has Boruto, Shikadai, and Inojin are opening the latest boosters packs they purchased for their Gemaki/Shinobi bout trading card game. With these being the holiday special editions, each shinobi depicted on the card is endowed the Santa hats and other holiday paraphernalia.

Boruto’s annoyed at first that he’s still getting cards with his teacher Shino on them, as the common nature of these cards has been made a joke of in the past, even if it’s the holiday special edition. Shikadai, however, opens his booster pack and reveals a “Santa Version” of the former sage Jiraiya. The very sight of seeing Jiraiya drawn in a Naruto manga again will sure make fans nostalgic.

Boruto’s naturally jealous of Shikadai’s pull, and Inojin’s makes it even worse. Inojin opens his pack and reveals a Santa version of the Sixth Hokage Kakashi (who is currently giving Boruto and his friends a hard time during their final graduation exam).

Finally, putting all of his fighting spirit into it, Boruto opens his final pack and reveals a super rare card. Unfortunately for him, it’s a cute picture of a Santa version of Hinata that will surely spark a ton of fan art. Boruto is naturally embarrassed to get a trading card with his mom’s picture on it and the others wonder why Boruto seems to be at a loss.

This omake is not the only thing filled with touching throwback for fans, as many eagle eyed anime fans have spotted a number of callouts to the original Naruto series during Boruto‘s anime run.

For those unfamiliar with Naruto, it has quite a storied history. Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto, the series ran in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump for 700 chapters. The story follows Naruto, a young ninja with a sealed demon within him taht wishes to become the leader of his home village. The sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and featuring the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.