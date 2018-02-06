‘Boys Over Flowers’ Getting Live-Action Sequel

It looks like Boys Over Flowers is getting a brand-new adaptation. New reports have confirmed the manga’s sequel will receive a live-action TV show later this spring.

According to Anime News Network, Boys Over Flowers Season 2 has inspired its own live-action take. The manga, which was penned by Yoko Kamino, will air this April every Wednesday.

Right now, Hana Sugisaki is slated to play Oto Edogawa, the series’ protagonist. Sho Hirano will play Haruto Kaguragi, the leader of a gang of attractive students known as C5. Taishi Nakagawa will play Tenma Hase, Oto’s fiancee who attends a rival school and acts as its student council president.

If you are not familiar with this sequel, it takes place two years after the F4 gang have graduated Eitoku Academy. It follows a new generations of characters, but this live-action series will mess with the manga’s timeline a bit. The show is said to take place a decade after F4 graduate from their elite school.

Of course, fans of Boys Over Flowers are very familiar with live-action adaptations at this point. The series got its first in 1995 when a live-action film was made. A Japanese drama tackled the series in 2005 which spawned its own film series. Other countries like South Korea and Taiwan have also made their own live-action series based on the popular shojo series.

Boys Over Flowers was first released in October 1992 under creator Yoko Kamio. The series was published in Margaret, a bi-weekly magazine from Shueisha. It ran until September 2003 and was adapted into a 51-episode anime series. Viz Media currently licenses the manga for U.S. audiences.

The series is set in Eitoku Academy, an school created for elite families and their rich children. Tsukushi Makino acts as its main heroine as she begins attending the academy and has a difficult time due to her poor upbringing. She clashes with the school’s popular group, a gang of men known as the Flower Four. However, Tsukushi begins to change the pompous crew when she weasels her way into their lives.

Do you hope other countries follow the trend and develop their own live-action sequels? Do you want Lee Min Ho to return to the franchise? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!