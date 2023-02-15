Breaking Bad Is Being Turned Into a K-Drama

It has been years since Breaking Bad ended, but the series lives on with fans even after all this time. The hit AMC series put stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul on the map during its run, and over the last few years, the IP has seen a resurgence. Spin-offs like Better Caul Saul has only fueled interest in Breaking Bad as of late, and now, a new report suggests the show is about to get a remake in South Korea.

So yes, you did hear right. Breaking Bad is about to become a K-drama, and there is no telling how the adaptation will treat the crime drama.

The update comes from overseas as Korean sites like Hani shared the Breaking Bad report with fans. Currently, little info is known about the adaptation as it is in its early stages. If the reports are right, entertainment companies in South Korea began investigating an adaptation of Breaking Bad some time ago, and now a license seems destined to come around.

Of course, fans of Breaking Bad know this will not be the show's first adaptation. The AMC series drew tons of attention when Metástasis was released in 2014. The show, which was made in Colombia, acts as a Spanish-language remake of Breaking Bad. Sadly, the series did little to reimagine Breaking Bad save for some dialogue, so audiences are hoping this K-drama will treat Breaking Bad better.

After all, the AMC series is definitely a product of American social and economical pitfalls. From drug trafficking to healthcare costs and more, Breaking Bad deals with a lot of issues that are it wants to make uncommon if not unheard of in South Korea. This means the upcoming adaptation will have to get cheeky if it wants Breaking Bad to work in South Korea. So for now, fans can only wait and see what comes from this ambitious project.

What do you make of this latest report from South Korea? Will you be tuning into this version of Breaking Bad? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.