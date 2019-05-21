Broly’s Dragon Ball Super: Broly S.H. Figuarts Figure is Back

Tamashii Nations’ S.H. Figuarts Broly figure from the wildy popular Dragon Ball Super: Broly was unveiled back in April and quickly sold out everywhere during the pre-order period. If you missed it, your second chance is happening right now.

The S.H. Figurarts Broly figure can be displayed in all three of his forms from the film. It includes two pairs of hands, two heads, two face plates, and a neck-ring control device. Pre-orders are live right here on Amazon for the standard $72.99 with shipping slated for November 25th. Note that the Super Saiyan (Full Power) Broly version is sold out, but you can still get one on Amazon and eBay if you’re willing to pay the premium.

“It’s BROLY, displayable in all three of his forms from the global smash-hit film “Dragon Ball Super: Broly.” The titular antagonist is rendered in hyper accuracy, ready to take all of the forms and poses from the battle scenes, even wearing Frieza Force”s armor! The set includes the figure, two pairs of optional hands, two optional heads (with two optional expression parts) and a neck-ring control device.”

Dragon Ball Super: Broly is available on Blu-ray + Digital now. The official description for the film reads:

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”

