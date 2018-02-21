Broly’s Super Saiyan Transformation Is Gorier Than You Realized

Ever since he was introduced in Broly: The Legendary Super Saiyan, Broly had taken over the hearts and minds of many impressionable Dragon Ball fans. To many, the villain encapsulates what’s great about the series, as he’s just a massive ball of malice, violence, and power.

This shows especially when when he finally transforms into his Super Saiyan form, and his skin is literally ripped from his body.

As spotted by one intrepid Reddit user, Broly’s initial transformation into his Legendary Super Saiyan form in his titular movie was as brutal as Broly was. Thanks to this added touch of brutality, Broly seemed like even more of a menace than before.

Broly’s presence is still felt throughout the series as fans have been waiting for the character to be confirmed for the official canon of the series. Fans got their wish, sort of, during Dragon Ball Super when a Saiyan from Universe 6 reached a form that looked exactly liked Broly.

The difference between Broly and Kale, however, was quite clear as Broly’s transformation was far grittier and messier than Kale’s ever was. This brutality, and the fact that Dragon Ball‘s violence helped cement it in many fans’ households in the 90s are what made Broly such a distinct character and why fans still think about his transformation to this day.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

