BTS Reveals Their Biggest Goals For 2018

It would be an understatement to say BTS had a good year in 2017. The rising k-pop group dominated social media around the world with its latest comebacks, and BTS managed to carve a solid home in the U.S. music scene. Now, the band is eyeing its goals for 2018, and the boys are not afraid to dream big.

Recently, American Top 40 had a chance to speak with BTS about their stellar 2017 and the promise of 2018. It was there Jungkook and Jin spoke about the team’s goals for this year, and the youngest member said BTS wanted to keep its focus on creating meaningful performances.

“I’m really excited for next year,” Jungkook said. “Breaking new records is important, but what I want most is to create performances and music that will satisfy our fans.”

As for Jin, the band’s eldest member had a specific goal in mind.

“For me, it’s a U.S. stadium tour,” the singer said. “I want us to have big goals. It’s better to dream big.”

Well, you can’t say Jin is wrong, right?

In the past, BTS has overcome great obstacles to see its biggest dreams come true. The band, which debuted in 2013, hails from a smaller company in South Korea and struggled to even debut. After winning their first music show titles, BTS went on to dream about charting with Billboard and selling out shows. In 2017, BTS not only won a Billboard Music Award but even charted within the Top 40 of the Hot 100 Chart. With the world’s eye on BTS, fans are hopeful the band will meet its new goals in 2018, and ARMY will do what it can to ensure they all do.

