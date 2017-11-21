So, BTS’s Performance At The AMAs Helped Them Break A Guinness World Record

If it feels the entire world is talking about BTS, then your feeling isn’t off. Last night, the K-pop sensations took to the American Music Awards to make their live televised debut in the US. Twitter blew up over the electric performance, and the Gusinness World Records has something to say about the boys’ accomplishments.

Taking to social media, GWR shared a post on its official Twitter to confirm BTS will be honored in this year’s edition of the Guinness World Records.

“Congrats to BTS on a stellar performance at last night’s AMAs!” the organization shared. “Did you know? The South Korean band has succeeded in earning a spot in this year’s [edition] for having the world’s most Twitter engagements for a music group!”

Congrats to @BTS_twt on a stellar performance at last night’s @AMAs! 🌟#DYK? The South Korean band has succeeded in earning a spot in this year’s #GWR2018 edition for having the world’s most @Twitter engagements for a music group! 🎵🇰🇷 #BTSxAMAs https://t.co/8kRrByat80 pic.twitter.com/u9mXcPVWDP — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) November 20, 2017

Of course, Army will know that BTS has been honored in this category before. The latest edition of GWR was updated back in May 2017, and it confirmed BTS had the second-most Twitter engagements with an average of 152,112 retweets per post. The group came in under Harry Style who edged out BTS with just over 180,000 retweets on average.

BTS has since blown away their average from May 2017, and the group’s recent performance on the AMAs no doubt helped push them ahead even further. If you check out Social Blade, the site lays out Twitter’s top ten profiles sorted by overall engagement. BTS_twt is now at the top with an average of 252,231 retweets and 634,246 likes per post. Harry Styles is just under that now, but BTS isn’t alone on the list. Three other BTS-related Twitter accounts are also on the top ten list thanks to their dedicated coverage.

BTS isn’t the only K-pop act to be honored by the GWR recently. It was announced that EXO also nabbed a spot in the book’s next edition for winning the most daesangs at the Mnet Asia Music Awards as they’ve won five now.

