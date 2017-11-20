Celebrities Are Loving BTS And Their Insane AMAs Performance

UPDATE: Jared Leto just tweeted about BTS directly. You can check out the message here.

It’s been a long day for BTS fans, but the wait has been worth it for fans. Not long ago, the K-pop group took to the stage at the American Music Awards for one historic performance, and U.S. celebrities took notice of the sensational group.

If you watched through the entire performance – and who didn’t? – you will have seen that BTS was followed on-stage by Jared Leto. The actor was there to present one of the night’s biggest awards, but the 30 Second to Mars frontman had to give BTS props before he went on with his gig.

“I need a moment to recover from that performance,” Leto said. “That was incredible.”

The rocker wasn’t the only celeb ready to live it up with BTS. During the performance, the AMAs cut to actor Ansel Elgort as the star took video of BTS on-stage. Fans later learned Elgort shared his video on Instagram with his followers, and fans can’t help but cheer the star because of his support. After all, Elgort did meet up with BTS at the Billboard Music Awards this year, and he reunited with RM and V during his South Korean promotions of Baby Driver.

Gallant was also ready to support BTS on Twitter following their performance. The R&B singer posted a tweet describing the stage as a “very important and groundbreaking one.” Fellow K-pop superstar Eric Nam also showed love to BTS as he shared a photo on Twitter of him watching the group perform live. Rapper Post Malone even showed the band support as the group was heading to the stage for their ground-breaking performance.

Of course, interest in BTS was high at the AMAs this year thanks to Army and it support. Fans of the group pushed BTS to become a regularly trending hashtag in the lead up to the AMAs, and the boys were shown love on the event’s red carpet before the show began. BTS were given shout-outs by stars like Niall Horan and Marshmello.

BTS’s performance tonight is a big one for the group, but it also signals a milestone for K-pop as a genre. The group was the first South Korean pop act to appear on the AMAs, and BTS is not finished with the U.S. just yet. The boys have several more schedules in the states to attend as they attend The Ellen DeGeneres Show and drop their much-awaited remix of “MIC Drop” with Steve Aoki and Desiigner.

