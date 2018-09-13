The Internet Can’t Handle BTS’ Big ‘America’s Got Talent’ Stage

Korea definitely has talent, and America’s Got Talent made sure audiences knew that fact inside and out this week. If you haven’t heard, the popular talent show brought on BTS for a special performance last night, and the Internet has yet to recover from the ordeal.

Are you okay, ARMY? If you are still with us, raise your Bangtan Bombs high!

As you can see below, the global idols took to America’s Got Talent last night to perform their latest single “Idol”. BTS hit the stage all dressed in color-coded suits, leaving fans around the world to fawn over their sharp looks.

WE 🤩 ARE 🤩 SHAKING! 🤩 The biggest boy band in the world on the world’s biggest stage.@BTS_twt is officially HERE!! 💜💜💜 #BTSonAGT pic.twitter.com/LVctCdv8kb — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) September 13, 2018

As the stage continued, fans were given a look at BTS‘ precise choreography, and their live microphones left no room for anyone to accuse them of lip syncing. J-Hope and Suga delivered their tongue-tying raps with ease, and RM made sure to hype the crowd up with some high energy ad libs.

By the performance’s end, even the hosts of America’s Got Talent were enamored with the group, and V knocked that love up a level by giving the crowd a cute smile. As you can see in the slides below, fans are still not over the gesture, and it has quickly become a viral reaction GIF within the K-pop fandom.

The special stage marks the first time BTS has performed on America’s Got Talent or any American talent program. It also marked their first live stage on a prime-time TV show in the states, joining their late-night performances on show like The Late Late Show.

If you are hoping to one day see BTS perform live, there is good and bad news for you now. The band is currently on a world tour, and BTS is in the U.S. for its North American leg. The bad news is that the tour sold-out within minutes, so the fight to get resale tickets will be a difficult (and expensive) one.

So, what did you think of this electrifying performance?

Never Recover

YALLLL I was in the audience at @AGT for @BTS_twt‘s performance and I WILL NEVER RECOVER pic.twitter.com/IyIGkZiBuD — Katelyn Tarver (@katelyntarver) September 13, 2018

Look at V Breaking Hearts

The one smirking at the end though… pic.twitter.com/5MXjXIdFJ0 — Heather Lou (@thefreckledlion) September 13, 2018

And Down We Go

Me when BTS started performing right away #BTSonAGT pic.twitter.com/77ZTrsDIk0 — AL6, LM5 ? (@Zurotoung) September 13, 2018

Yes, He’s Human…!

I can’t believe that he’s a human like us#BTSonAGT pic.twitter.com/RmmrFz3jlK — KEKLİK 結 (@armyxerr) September 13, 2018

Well, That Escalated Quickly

Here’s the performance that took my virginity and made me divorce my husband! Thanks BTS!! #BTSonAGT pic.twitter.com/RgvFgJhyEz — bri (@hobitales) September 13, 2018

BTS Fans Know No Bounds

some comments under bts performance in agt page on fb…

that fact that even those moms and grandmas are fan of them #BTSonAGT pic.twitter.com/M2x11onAEr — v₊ (@yurielxx) September 13, 2018

Slay, BTS! Slay ~~~

How did #AGT get so lucky? #BTS boys absolutely slayed it tonight!! — Clive Chris Kwak (@FollowClive) September 13, 2018

Tyra Banks, the Ultimate BTS ARMY