BTS Announces New Single For July, “Lights”

To say the South Korean boy band BTS is popular is an understatement at this point. Recently appearing on Saturday Night Live here in the states, the audience exploded whenever they appeared on stage and even shook the rafters when their name was mentioned in the opening monologue. Needless to say, you know that when the band announces any new music, there’s going to be some groundswell. Such is the case with the announcement of their new single dropping in July, “Lights”.

As reported in Variety, BTS has not had a single released with a video for four years, but this July, the K-Pop band is looking to change things up, specifically with the United States in their sights. With regards to the single and its meaning, the seven member band had this to say:

“It conveys the message of hope that one can connect with the others through sounds and see each other’s lights whenever they close their eyes.”

Currently, besides appearing on popular televised variety shows, BTS is on a world tour dubbed “Love Yourself: Speak Yourself” which kicked off under a week ago on May 4th in Los Angeles. Other tour date locations include Chicago, New Jersey, Sao Paolo, London, and Paris to name a few with the worldwide excursion ending in June. They’ve also been making the rounds with television appearances on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, The Graham Norton Show, Good Morning America, and America’s Got Talent to name a few. Heck, the guys even inspired a dance that was used in the insanely popular video game, Fortnite.

The band got its start in 2010, when it was discovered by Big Hit Entertainment, with the CEO originally took a shine to their talents in rapping specifically. Eventually though, the band opened up incorporating a number of different musical styles in putting together their hit songs that have captured fans worldwide. Right now, the gang of seven has been described as “easily the biggest and most successful name in K-Pop in the world”.

In terms of musical output, BTS is certainly no slouch in that department. With its nearly ten years of existence, the band has released six studio albums, five compilation albums, six EPs, and three single albums. Even if you haven’t heard of them before, there’s plenty of music out there for you to explore. The upcoming “Lights” release will be made available digitally on July 2nd for the US (July 3rd in Japan) with a physical release dropping on July 5th.

